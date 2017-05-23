Man shot dead by police in Glendale was driving vehicle used in armed robbery Police say the man had been driving a vehicle that had been used in an armed robbery earlier Tuesday. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2qcTYxN At least one officer fired a gun near 43rd and Northern avenues on May 23, 2017, in Glendale, according to police.

