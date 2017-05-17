Hunt Mortgage Group Refinances Two Multifamily Properties in Arizona...
Hunt Mortgage Group, a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States, announced today it provided two Fannie Mae small balance loan facilities to refinance two multifamily properties in Arizona for the same sponsor. The total Hunt Mortgage Group investment was $10.3 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Wed
|Hope
|7
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Tue
|Paul Bradford
|50
|World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12)
|Tue
|A sinner but is s...
|125
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,154
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Tue
|Johnny
|125
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Quirky
|193,140
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC