Hunt for ax-wielding masked man chasing kids in Arizona

Hunt is on for ax-wielding man in a Guy Fawkes mask chasing children in Arizona and telling one terrified boy,'We are coming for you' Police say a man wearing a Guy Fawkes-style mask and carrying a real ax jumped over fence and began chasing kids who were playing outside their building Police in Arizona are searching for a man accused of chasing children while wearing a menacing mask and brandishing an ax. Authorities in Glendale are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect who showed up at San Martin Apartments on Wednesday and chased several terrified children who were playing outside in broad daylight.

