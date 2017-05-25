He's a good guy with a gun who saved ...

He's a good guy with a gun who saved a cop's life - - - - - - - - and he's for gun control

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: The Star Press

The man who saved a highway patrolman's life is heavily tattooed former felon who has thoughts on guns more complicated than you would expect. He's a good guy with a gun who saved a cop's life a a a a a a a - and he's for gun control The man who saved a highway patrolman's life is heavily tattooed former felon who has thoughts on guns more complicated than you would expect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16) 19 hr Sinclair 9
Daniel Knight (Jul '15) 19 hr Dre Dre 3
People who lie in court Sat Scarlet 2
Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09) Fri Danelle ramsey 28
Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06) May 31 John doe 197
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) May 31 Katrina 193,149
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) May 31 chuckles 1,157
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,080 • Total comments across all topics: 281,515,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC