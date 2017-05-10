Help Arizona mail carriers 'stamp out...

Help Arizona mail carriers 'stamp out hunger'

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: ABC15.com

On Saturday, letter carriers around the country, including 5,000 right here in the Valley will be picking up canned food donations on their regular mail routes. In 1976, letter carriers in Phoenix and Glendale began picking up food donations and delivering them to St. Mary's Food Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) 6 hr nory 230
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 11 hr chuckles 1,153
meth addicts (Jul '11) 23 hr Minor 8
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Thu pacoisgod 123
City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10) Tue Kanawha Reprobate 95
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) May 8 nice 15
Is Sun City the best place to retire in AZ? (Apr '09) May 8 crippledguy69cant... 59
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at May 11 at 9:31AM MST

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,902 • Total comments across all topics: 280,958,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC