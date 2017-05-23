Harvest America set for June 11

Driven by the belief that America is desperately in need of the hope of Jesus Christ, Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, along with its founding pastor Greg Laurie, will host the annual Harvest America 2017, the nation's largest one-day evangelistic outreach. At 5 p.m. on June 11, Laurie will deliver an inspirational message via live satellite from the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

