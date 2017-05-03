Glendale's budget on path to financia...

Glendale's budget on path to financial stability

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Arizona Republic

New management and conservative budgeting are putting Glendale, which went heavily into debt on sports facilities, on firmer financial ground. Glendale's budget on path to financial stability New management and conservative budgeting are putting Glendale, which went heavily into debt on sports facilities, on firmer financial ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) 3 hr nice 15
Is Sun City the best place to retire in AZ? (Apr '09) 4 hr crippledguy69cant... 59
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 23 hr chuckles 1,152
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Sun Youming 49
meth addicts (Jul '11) Sun Barb on Myrtle 7
Www.azfamily.com Sat only14me 2
News Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14) Apr 28 DeltaVetWife 6
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,975 • Total comments across all topics: 280,870,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC