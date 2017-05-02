Glendale woman accused of firing 9 shots at ex-boyfriend
Glendale woman accused of firing 9 shots at ex-boyfriend Neither the man nor his friend was hurt. Two cars were shot at, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|3 hr
|nice
|15
|Is Sun City the best place to retire in AZ? (Apr '09)
|4 hr
|crippledguy69cant...
|59
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|23 hr
|chuckles
|1,152
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Youming
|49
|meth addicts (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Barb on Myrtle
|7
|Www.azfamily.com
|Sat
|only14me
|2
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|6
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC