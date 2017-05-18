Driver suffers life-threatening injur...

Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Glendale rollover

Thursday May 18 Read more: The Arizona Republic

A man suffered life-threatening injuries when the vehicle he was driving rolled over near 67th Avenue and Grand Avenue in Glendale and he was ejected.

