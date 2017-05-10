Courts

Thursday May 11

BOBBY DOMINGUEZ, 28, Glendale, Arizona, was given concurrent four- to eight-year prison sentences May 4 for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and heroin. District Judge Thomas W. Rumpke also fined him a total of $5,125.

