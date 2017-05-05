Arizona is sweet on Cerreta Candy because it churns out up to 40,000 pieces of candy a day and brings in tourists Arizona Made: Cerreta Candy Co. Arizona is sweet on Cerreta Candy because it churns out up to 40,000 pieces of candy a day and brings in tourists Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2pe0N0M Glendale is sweet on Cerreta Candy Co., 5345 W. Glendale Ave., not just because it churns out thousands of pieces of candy a day, but because it brings in tourists looking to tour the factory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.