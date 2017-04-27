Top 5 bold predictions for the Jets in 2017 NFL Draft

December 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Marshon Lattimore tackles Clemson Tigers running back Tavien Feaster in the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports The 2017 NFL Draft is finally upon us as the New York Jets will have their opportunity to bolster their team by ushering another youth movement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheJetPress.