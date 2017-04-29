Talking Buccaneers: 2017 NFL Draft Recap with Walking the Plank

Jan 11, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end O.J. Howard against the Clemson Tigers in the 2016 CFP National Championship at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports The NFL Draft is complete and the Buccaneers have introduced five new players to the fold ahead of the 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThePewterPlank.