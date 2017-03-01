Roberts spreads Jackie's message to kids
There are few active figures in baseball more representative of the diversity sought by Jackie Robinson than Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Roberts, who is of Japanese and African-American descent, walked through the door opened by Robinson's breaking of baseball's color barrier in 1947, putting together a 10-year Major League career and eventually taking his current position.
