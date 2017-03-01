Roberts spreads Jackie's message to kids

Roberts spreads Jackie's message to kids

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Dodgers

There are few active figures in baseball more representative of the diversity sought by Jackie Robinson than Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Roberts, who is of Japanese and African-American descent, walked through the door opened by Robinson's breaking of baseball's color barrier in 1947, putting together a 10-year Major League career and eventually taking his current position.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Dodgers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 8 hr Righty01 193,132
News Hundreds expected at Phoenix pro-Trump rally 9 hr MAGA2016 1
News Deported single dad worries about the future of... 10 hr MAGA2016 1
News Victims of immigrant crime now have advocate in... Fri Alien Touch 1
News Victims of crimes committed by immigrants now f... Fri MAGA2016 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Fri chuckles 1,107
Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09) Thu Jessicabrittani 27
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,331 • Total comments across all topics: 279,317,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC