Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Glendale-Westgate Opens

Designed for travelers who want to maintain their normal routine, the hotel features 127 suites and a range of value, tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities. Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Glendale- Westgate further welcomes travelers visiting the area by adding more lodging options to the Greater Phoenix area's nearly 450 hotels and 62,000 rooms*.

