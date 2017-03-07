Glendale teen wows judges on 'The Voice'
A Glendale teen is moving on to the next round after wowing all four judges on the popular NBC singing competition show, "The Voice.' ' Glendale teen wows judges on 'The Voice' A Glendale teen is moving on to the next round after wowing all four judges on the popular NBC singing competition show, "The Voice.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lopez, veteran immigration lawyer, dies in car ... (Apr '16)
|23 hr
|blank
|5
|The HolyGhost Sets You Free
|Mon
|acts 2 38
|1
|message for the mentally ill ( Gospel Works)
|Mon
|acts 2 38
|1
|Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t...
|Sun
|Rhonda Welborn As...
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Mar 4
|Righty01
|193,132
|Victims of immigrant crime now have advocate in...
|Mar 3
|Alien Touch
|1
|Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09)
|Mar 2
|Jessicabrittani
|27
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC