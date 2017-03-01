Eli Tomac races to 4th AMA Supercross win of season
Eli Tomac raced to his fourth Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Class victory of the season Saturday night, beating second-place Ryan Dungey by 14.2 seconds at Rogers Centre. Tomac has won four of the six events, also topping the podium in Glendale, Arizona; Oakland, California; and Minneapolis.
