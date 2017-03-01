CPG Salon LLC chosen as Preferred Sal...

CPG Salon LLC chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Brookdale Arrowhead Retirement Community

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPG Salon, LLC dba Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon, a provider of high-value outsourced salon services for retirement communities has been chosen by Brookdales' Arrowhead Retirement Community as the preferred service provider for their retired residents. Company member, Kurt Schemers states, "Brookdale Arrowhead is a large community, and the committed staff share our beliefs in providing an exceptional salon service to its residents, so we're thrilled they chose Curls, Pearls & Gents as their provider."

