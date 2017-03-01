Anthony Kiedis battling bronchitis, Red Hot Chili Peppers postpone shows
Red Hot Chili Peppers have postponed their upcoming shows in Denver, Glendale, Arizona and San Diego as frontman Anthony Kiedis battles a bout of bronchitis. "Anthony has been fighting off the bronchitis all week and still needs a few more days to recover," the band writes on their website .
