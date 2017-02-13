Triumph Real Estate Investment Fund B...

Triumph Real Estate Investment Fund Buys Two Shopping Centers for $7.01M

Triumph Real Estate Investment Fund, a Canadian Investment Fund based out of Calgary, Alberta, has purchased two Metro Phoenix shopping centers, Triumph Bell West Ranch and Triumph Glendale Crossing, for a total of $7,010,000. Triumph Bell West Ranch, a 20,225 square foot shopping center at 16846 W. Bell Road in Surprise, AZ, was purchased for $3,985,000.

