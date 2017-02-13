SportsNet LA to televise 16 spring games

Thursday Feb 9

Following the retirement of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully, Joe Davis' second season with the Dodgers will be his first as the team's full-time play-by-play announcer on SportsNet LA, which will televise 16 Spring Training games. Davis will team with analyst Orel Hershiser in some spring games, while Charley Steiner and Rick Monday will handle others.

