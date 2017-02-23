Scottsdale residents could see higher...

Scottsdale residents could see higher utility bills

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Scottsdale residents could see higher utility bills City officials propose raising water and sewer rates by about 2.8 percent beginning in November. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lAuQ2I Scottsdale residents may see their monthly utility bills climb for the second time in three years as the City Council considers a 2.8 increase to water and sewer rates, according to a budget proposal delivered at City Hall this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
About John McCains foundation 20 hr Usmc4ever 2
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) Feb 28 Informant 16
News Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma... Feb 27 spytheweb 12
Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12) Feb 26 Ohheyhey 5
Maricopa Sheriff PenzoneÂ’ Releases Hundreds of... Feb 26 Okie 2
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Feb 25 Richard 108
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Feb 25 East520 2
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,661 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC