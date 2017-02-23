Scottsdale residents could see higher utility bills
Scottsdale residents could see higher utility bills City officials propose raising water and sewer rates by about 2.8 percent beginning in November. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lAuQ2I Scottsdale residents may see their monthly utility bills climb for the second time in three years as the City Council considers a 2.8 increase to water and sewer rates, according to a budget proposal delivered at City Hall this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|About John McCains foundation
|20 hr
|Usmc4ever
|2
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Feb 28
|Informant
|16
|Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma...
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|12
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Feb 26
|Ohheyhey
|5
|Maricopa Sheriff PenzoneÂ’ Releases Hundreds of...
|Feb 26
|Okie
|2
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Feb 25
|Richard
|108
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 25
|East520
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC