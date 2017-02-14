PD: Suspects steal gun in Glendale home invasion
Police are on the hunt for two suspects who are on the loose after stealing a gun and assaulting a victim during a Glendale home invasion. Sgt. Scott Waite said police responded to the scene near 45th and Peoria avenues around 8:40 a.m. Monday.
