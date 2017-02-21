PD: Man robs gaming store in Glendale
According to the Glendale Police Department, on Feb. 14 an armed man entered the Game Stop near Bethany Home Road and 43rd Avenue and demanded a gaming console and controller from a store employee. The suspect is described as being a Hispanic male, in his late-20s, 5'9" and 170 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|Okie
|1,106
|I HATE having to beg for my own press.
|11 hr
|Samantha
|5
|Frito lay lies to customers and employees (Dec '15)
|16 hr
|Mafia man
|92
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|19 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|Tue
|Okie
|3
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|6
|William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10)
|Feb 19
|Tess
|50
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC