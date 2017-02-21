PD: Man robs gaming store in Glendale

PD: Man robs gaming store in Glendale

According to the Glendale Police Department, on Feb. 14 an armed man entered the Game Stop near Bethany Home Road and 43rd Avenue and demanded a gaming console and controller from a store employee. The suspect is described as being a Hispanic male, in his late-20s, 5'9" and 170 pounds.

