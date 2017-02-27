Official CMT Artist Ashley Wineland to Open for the Grammy Award Winning Diamond Rio

National recording artist brings her electrifying stage show to West Valley Fair & Music Festival at the University of Phoenix Stadium GLENDALE, Ariz. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- It was announced today by her management that Official CMT and National Recording Artist Ashley Wineland will be appearing on the main stage at the West Valley Fair & Music Festival in Glendale, AZ, opening for the Grammy Award winning country group Diamond Rio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.