Official CMT Artist Ashley Wineland t...

Official CMT Artist Ashley Wineland to Open for the Grammy Award Winning Diamond Rio

Thursday Feb 16

National recording artist brings her electrifying stage show to West Valley Fair & Music Festival at the University of Phoenix Stadium GLENDALE, Ariz. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- It was announced today by her management that Official CMT and National Recording Artist Ashley Wineland will be appearing on the main stage at the West Valley Fair & Music Festival in Glendale, AZ, opening for the Grammy Award winning country group Diamond Rio.

Glendale, AZ

