Official CMT Artist Ashley Wineland to Open for the Grammy Award Winning Diamond Rio
National recording artist brings her electrifying stage show to West Valley Fair & Music Festival at the University of Phoenix Stadium GLENDALE, Ariz. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- It was announced today by her management that Official CMT and National Recording Artist Ashley Wineland will be appearing on the main stage at the West Valley Fair & Music Festival in Glendale, AZ, opening for the Grammy Award winning country group Diamond Rio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|2 hr
|informant 2
|14
|Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma...
|4 hr
|spytheweb
|12
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Ohheyhey
|5
|Maricopa Sheriff PenzoneÂ’ Releases Hundreds of...
|Sun
|Okie
|2
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Sat
|Richard
|108
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 25
|East520
|2
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|Feb 24
|Well Well
|8
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC