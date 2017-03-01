Humane Society: Raccoon found on Glendale roof

Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 2:51PM MST expiring February 27 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Winter Storm Warning issued February 27 at 2:06PM MST expiring February 28 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 2:06PM MST expiring February 28 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 2:06PM MST expiring February 28 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Coconino Winter Storm Warning issued February 27 at 2:06PM MST expiring February 28 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Coconino Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 2:06PM MST expiring February 28 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Coconino Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 10:11AM MST expiring February 28 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Coconino Winter Storm Watch issued February 26 at 2:39AM MST ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.