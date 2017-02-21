Glendale police have identified 58-year-old Lawrence Massaro as the pedestrian who was hit and killed while crossing Camelback Road near 55th Avenue. Glendale police identify pedestrian killed crossing street Glendale police have identified 58-year-old Lawrence Massaro as the pedestrian who was hit and killed while crossing Camelback Road near 55th Avenue.

