Glendale police identify pedestrian killed crossing street
Glendale police have identified 58-year-old Lawrence Massaro as the pedestrian who was hit and killed while crossing Camelback Road near 55th Avenue. Glendale police identify pedestrian killed crossing street Glendale police have identified 58-year-old Lawrence Massaro as the pedestrian who was hit and killed while crossing Camelback Road near 55th Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|About John McCains foundation
|15 hr
|Usmc4ever
|2
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Tue
|Informant
|16
|Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma...
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|12
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Feb 26
|Ohheyhey
|5
|Maricopa Sheriff PenzoneÂ’ Releases Hundreds of...
|Feb 26
|Okie
|2
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Feb 25
|Richard
|108
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 25
|East520
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC