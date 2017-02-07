Coyotes Officials Have Reportedly Toured Portland, Seattle for Possible Move

Officials from Portland, Oregon, and Seattle told Darrell Jackson of the Glendale Star that Arizona Coyotes officials have toured the cities' arenas over the past three months while searching for potential destinations for relocation. Relocation rumors have cropped up once again after Arizona State University pulled out of a potential deal to back the Coyotes' quest to build a new 16,000-seat arena in Tempe, Arizona, on Feb. 3, per Anne Ryman of AZCentral.com.

