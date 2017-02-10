AZ lawmakers split on proposal for co...

AZ lawmakers split on proposal for coyotes arena

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: ABC15.com

Republican lawmakers from the east and west sides of metropolitan Phoenix are at odds over a proposal to fund a new arena for the Phoenix Coyotes. Sen. Bob Worsley's legislation would allow the creation of a new "community engagement district" that would keep half its sales tax revenue to fund arena construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gary Harper at azfamily.com 1 hr azfamily 1
Liars Cheaters and Tweakers and the companies t... 12 hr Busty 1
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) 12 hr Busty 1,054
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 13 hr HotnPhx 1,099
Circle K corporate office 13 hr Sylvia 1
News Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc... 14 hr Nice News 1
News Therapy horse 'Mister' rescued from ditch in Av... 14 hr Nice News 1
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,046 • Total comments across all topics: 278,822,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC