Arizona Senate panel advances Coyotes arena proposal

Wednesday Feb 15

A conflicted Arizona Senate panel agreed to advance a bill setting up a way for the Arizona Coyotes to use tax money to help build a new arena. The proposal from Sen. Bob Worsley of Mesa would let the Coyotes use half the new sales tax generated from a new arena and business district it wants built to pay off bonds.

