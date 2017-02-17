Arizona Senate panel advances Coyotes arena proposal
A conflicted Arizona Senate panel agreed to advance a bill setting up a way for the Arizona Coyotes to use tax money to help build a new arena. The proposal from Sen. Bob Worsley of Mesa would let the Coyotes use half the new sales tax generated from a new arena and business district it wants built to pay off bonds.
