Arizona lawmakers split on proposal for new coyotes arena

Monday Feb 6

Republican lawmakers from the east and west sides of metropolitan Phoenix are at odds over a proposal to fund a new arena for the Phoenix Coyotes. Sen. Bob Worsley's legislation would allow the creation of a new "community engagement district" that would keep half its sales tax revenue to fund arena construction.

