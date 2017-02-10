Arizona-Based Redflex Photo Radar Firm to Pay $20 Million to Chicago for Bribery Scheme
Photo-enforcement firm Redflex Traffic Systems Inc. announced on Monday that it will pay $20 million to the city of Chicago to settle its high-profile bribery scandal. The Glendale, Arizona-based firm released details of its settlement agreement on the same day that its former CEO, Karen Finley of Cave Creek, is scheduled to report to prison.
