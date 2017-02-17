AG: Brothers indicted in Glendale mur...

AG: Brothers indicted in Glendale murder49 mins ago

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ABC15.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 4:21PM MST expiring February 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Flash Flood Watch issued February 17 at 12:40PM MST expiring February 19 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Yavapai Flash Flood Watch issued February 17 at 12:12PM MST expiring February 19 at 7:00AM MST in effect for: Gila, Maricopa, Pinal Wind Advisory issued February 17 at 9:55AM MST expiring February 18 at 3:00AM MST in effect for: La Paz, Maricopa, Yuma GLENDALE, AZ - The Arizona Attorney General's Office says a grand jury has indicted 21-year-old Enrique Luna and his brother 19-year-old Israel Carrasco for their role in a murder in Glendale in January 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 55 min chuckles 1,103
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... 23 hr ldyoky 5
irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11) Thu Bastienne89 46
City-Data Forum is based in North Korea! (Jun '11) Feb 14 StLouisGhettoRat 15
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) Feb 13 Informant 11
Gary Harper at azfamily.com Feb 13 Pasquali 2
Liars Cheaters and Tweakers and the companies t... Feb 12 Busty 1
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Maricopa County was issued at February 17 at 12:12PM MST

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,602 • Total comments across all topics: 278,953,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC