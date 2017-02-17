AG: Brothers indicted in Glendale murder49 mins ago
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 4:21PM MST expiring February 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Flash Flood Watch issued February 17 at 12:40PM MST expiring February 19 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Yavapai Flash Flood Watch issued February 17 at 12:12PM MST expiring February 19 at 7:00AM MST in effect for: Gila, Maricopa, Pinal Wind Advisory issued February 17 at 9:55AM MST expiring February 18 at 3:00AM MST in effect for: La Paz, Maricopa, Yuma GLENDALE, AZ - The Arizona Attorney General's Office says a grand jury has indicted 21-year-old Enrique Luna and his brother 19-year-old Israel Carrasco for their role in a murder in Glendale in January 2016.
