632lb man nearly ruins his marriage to undergo surgery

Am I doing it right? Hilarious photos of people around the world getting ENTIRELY the wrong end of the stick The face and voice of a killer: Teen girls captured chilling cell phone footage of the man wanted for their double murder saying 'down the hill' - moments before he is suspected of slaying them in Indiana woods Can YOU name America's longest river and its first president? Take the USA's immigration test to see if you could become a citizen 'Is this the last great secret of womanhood?' Mothers go into meltdown after finding out the 'lady garden' disappears after the menopause Back to the grindstone! Malia Obama is spotted outside Weinstein offices as she returns to her internship after a weekend partying at NYC club before heading off to Aspen EXCLUSIVE: How David Cassidy's dementia diagnosis may thwart his yet-to-be approved bankruptcy plan after promising last month to pay off ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.