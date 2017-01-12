Young Goldeyes Catcher Sold to Colorado Rockies
Last season Tanner Murphy played in 54 Goldeyes games, had only 164 plate appearances and hit .208. Meanwhile, Carlton Tanabe, played in 84 games, had 244 plate appearances and hit .250.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|23 hr
|specterlee
|43
|What ever happened to Glendale Punk?
|Jan 11
|Where dat money
|1
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Jan 11
|I win
|1,053
|White people secretly want to be black (Oct '10)
|Jan 10
|welcome black
|135
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jan 10
|Okie
|1,086
|truth about the jews and israel
|Jan 10
|citizen
|9
|Tired of all the uppity women of Glendale arrow... (Dec '14)
|Jan 7
|Steve
|3
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC