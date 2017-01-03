Twins in Utah, San Diego, Arizona and Atlanta born in two different years over New Year's
Newborn twins Matthew Criddle and James Criddle celebrated their birthday within a minute of each other this weekend , according to the Deseret News. James was born at 11:59 p.m., Dec. 31, 2016, while Matthew was born at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday - making him the first baby born in the Beehive State for 2017.
Read more at Deseret News.
