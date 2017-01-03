Twins in Utah, San Diego, Arizona and...

Twins in Utah, San Diego, Arizona and Atlanta born in two different years over New Year's

Newborn twins Matthew Criddle and James Criddle celebrated their birthday within a minute of each other this weekend , according to the Deseret News. James was born at 11:59 p.m., Dec. 31, 2016, while Matthew was born at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday - making him the first baby born in the Beehive State for 2017.

