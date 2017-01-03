Twins delivered minutes apart have di...

Twins delivered minutes apart have different birth years

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Newsday

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) 3 hr Ashley 1,052
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent Mon Allison MB 8
Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing Sun Brother 1
last post wins! Jan 1 Princess Hey 82
frito lay makes rainbow chips in support of gay... Jan 1 PayupSucka 16
William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10) Jan 1 Luko 48
Idiots and their fireworks Dec 31 Eric 1
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,953 • Total comments across all topics: 277,581,985

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC