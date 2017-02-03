Truck Day: White Sox haul gear to Ari...

Truck Day: White Sox haul gear to Arizona

Tuesday Jan 31

The White Sox are undergoing a highly publicized rebuild, but the change of players doesn't change the basic plans of preparation for the start of the 2017 season. Tuesday marked the White Sox Truck Day, when one vehicle loaded up with all the necessities for Spring Training heads to Camelback Ranch for when White Sox pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 14. The truck will be unloaded Friday or Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.

Glendale, AZ

