Time to transform downtown Glendale, ahead of light rail
The restaurant serves crispy wood-fired pizzas like the classic Margherita and pasta like baked four-cheese ravioli. Dessert offerings include Italian almond-wine cake and hot zeppolis, deep-fried dough dusted with powdered sugar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|www.azfamily.com AZFAMILY banned from many work...
|2 hr
|alien
|4
|People in Ashtabula Ohio?
|2 hr
|ArtemisBlack
|1
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|22 hr
|Robert
|1
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Thu
|sdofaz
|193,121
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|Thu
|brilliant hillbilly
|4
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|chuckles
|1,096
|Schools
|Wed
|yzfox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC