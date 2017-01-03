Tide-Tigers II: The matchups that will decide national title
In this Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 file photo, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson throws against Ohio State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal in Glendale, Ariz. For the second straight season, the Clemson and Alabama will meet for the College Football Playoff championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|16 min
|HotNPhx
|1,084
|Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14)
|Sat
|friend
|21
|Tired of all the uppity women of Glendale arrow... (Dec '14)
|Sat
|Steve
|3
|Smoking females
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|12
|White people secretly want to be black (Oct '10)
|Jan 5
|Go Blue Forever
|134
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Ashley
|1,052
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent
|Jan 2
|Anonymous
|8
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC