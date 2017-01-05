Three round mock draft for Jets

Jan 11, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Cam Robinson reacts against the Clemson Tigers in the 2016 CFP National Championship at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports The New York Jets enter the 2017 offseason with a lot of holes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheJetPress.