Site on 7th Street set for redevelopment

Site on 7th Street set for redevelopment

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: North Central News

By Teri Carnicelli Two high-profile commercial redevelopment projects may be coming to North Central Phoenix this year: once across the street from Xavier College Preparatory, and one potentially at the northwest corner of 16th Street and Bethany Home Road. The northeast corner of 7th Street and Highland Ave., which includes four commercial buildings and two operating businesses, has been sold to Glendale, Ariz.-based OFMM2LLC. One of the properties includes Urban Cookies Bakeshop, winner of Food Network's "Cupcake Wars" in summer 2011, Dariya's Home Furnishings and Decor, which has been closed and fenced off for some time, and the midtown location of UltraFit Systems, which lies behind the bakery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Central News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09) 1 hr Guest 136
People in Ashtabula Ohio? 1 hr Gues 4
Anyone looking for a hook for blues 5 hr BadgalLiLi 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sat Huntington Guy 193,123
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sat Okie 1,097
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... Sat Okie 1
News Say what! Rob Lowe visits Rosita's Place on McD... Sat Okie 1
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,178 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC