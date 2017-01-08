Police: 'Family fight' leads to shoot...

Police: 'Family fight' leads to shooting in Glendale

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Police: 'Family fight' leads to shooting in Glendale The Glendale Police Department is investigating a "family fight" that escalated into a shooting Sunday, officials said Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jiX6V6 Police were dispatched to a home near 75th and Glendale avenues for a domestic disturbance that involved a shooting, said Officer Tiffany Smith, a police spokeswoman. According to Smith, a father was shot by his adult son and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
truth about the jews and israel 2 hr citizen 9
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 23 hr Pasquali 1,085
Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14) Jan 7 friend 21
Tired of all the uppity women of Glendale arrow... (Dec '14) Jan 7 Steve 3
Smoking females Jan 6 ThomasA 12
White people secretly want to be black (Oct '10) Jan 5 Go Blue Forever 134
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Jan 3 Ashley 1,052
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,935 • Total comments across all topics: 277,787,161

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC