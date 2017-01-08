Police: 'Family fight' leads to shooting in Glendale
Police: 'Family fight' leads to shooting in Glendale The Glendale Police Department is investigating a "family fight" that escalated into a shooting Sunday, officials said Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jiX6V6 Police were dispatched to a home near 75th and Glendale avenues for a domestic disturbance that involved a shooting, said Officer Tiffany Smith, a police spokeswoman. According to Smith, a father was shot by his adult son and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
