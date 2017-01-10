Police: Driver found dead in Glendale...

Police: Driver found dead in Glendale after fatal hit-run crash in Phoenix

Tuesday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Both a driver and hit-and-run victim were dead after a crash Monday morning near Seventh Avenue and Camelback Road, Phoenix police said.

Glendale, AZ

