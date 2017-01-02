Phoenix woman escapes apartment fire unharmed
Phoenix woman escapes apartment fire unharmed A Phoenix woman was able to escape her burning home Monday morning, fire officials said. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2iX13Pa Fire crews responded to a condominium near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road that had caught fire just before 8:00 a.m. Monday, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
