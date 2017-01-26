PD: Parolee arrested in burglary of food items
Two suspects have been arrested for breaking windows of several Glendale businesses, and apparently, it was hunger that got them caught. Police report that four businesses had their windows broken out on January 16 in the area of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road.
