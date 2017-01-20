A Glendale police officer cordons off the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 61st and Glendale avenues in Glendale on Friday, January 20 2017. Officer-involved shooting in Glendale A Glendale police officer cordons off the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 61st and Glendale avenues in Glendale on Friday, January 20 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.