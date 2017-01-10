New Glendale PGA Superstore offers si...

New Glendale PGA Superstore offers simulators, practice bays, putting green

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: The Arizona Republic

A new PGA Tour Superstore is scheduled to open Saturday in Glendale on Bell Road in a space previously occupied by Sports Authority. New Glendale PGA Superstore offers simulators, practice bays, putting green A new PGA Tour Superstore is scheduled to open Saturday in Glendale on Bell Road in a space previously occupied by Sports Authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) 2 hr specterlee 43
What ever happened to Glendale Punk? Wed Where dat money 1
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Wed I win 1,053
White people secretly want to be black (Oct '10) Tue welcome black 135
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue Okie 1,086
truth about the jews and israel Jan 10 citizen 9
Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14) Jan 7 friend 21
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,737 • Total comments across all topics: 277,857,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC