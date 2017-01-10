MCSO: Deputies seize 11 cats, 1 dog f...

MCSO: Deputies seize 11 cats, 1 dog from hoarder-like conditions in Glendale

43 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

MCSO: Deputies seize 11 cats, 1 dog from hoarder-like conditions in Glendale The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the animals were malnourished and in poor health Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jsBXIk The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said it removed a number of animals living in unsafe conditions in a mobile-home park in Glendale on Jan. 10, 2017. Hannah Gaber/azcentral.com A view from the kitchen of a Glendale home where a 72-year-old woman, at least 11 cats and one dog had been living in unhealthy conditions, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

