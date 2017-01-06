Man killed, woman hurt when motorcycle hits parked car in Glendale
Man killed, woman hurt when motorcycle hits parked car in Glendale The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jdENAT A man was killed and a woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after their motorcycle collided with a parked car in Glendale on Friday evening, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smoking females
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|12
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Thu
|HotNPhx
|1,082
|White people secretly want to be black (Oct '10)
|Thu
|Go Blue Forever
|134
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Ashley
|1,052
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent
|Jan 2
|Anonymous
|8
|Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing
|Jan 1
|Brother
|1
|last post wins!
|Jan 1
|Princess Hey
|82
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC