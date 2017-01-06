Man killed, woman hurt when motorcycl...

Man killed, woman hurt when motorcycle hits parked car in Glendale

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Man killed, woman hurt when motorcycle hits parked car in Glendale The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jdENAT A man was killed and a woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after their motorcycle collided with a parked car in Glendale on Friday evening, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Smoking females 10 hr ThomasA 12
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Thu HotNPhx 1,082
White people secretly want to be black (Oct '10) Thu Go Blue Forever 134
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Jan 3 Ashley 1,052
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent Jan 2 Anonymous 8
Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing Jan 1 Brother 1
last post wins! Jan 1 Princess Hey 82
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,453 • Total comments across all topics: 277,674,750

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC