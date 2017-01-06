Man killed, woman hurt when motorcycle hits parked car in Glendale The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jdENAT A man was killed and a woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after their motorcycle collided with a parked car in Glendale on Friday evening, officials said.

